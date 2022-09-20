Martin Capital Advisors LLP Acquires Shares of 11,478 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,181,000 after purchasing an additional 103,916 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 487,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,133,000 after buying an additional 30,746 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $51,192,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in DaVita by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 392,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,391,000 after purchasing an additional 29,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DVA traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.45. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. DaVita had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.43.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

