Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $129.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Cowen to $129.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.62.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.9 %

MPC stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,923,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.34. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,196,000 after acquiring an additional 933,145 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 31,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 70,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

