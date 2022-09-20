Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up approximately 2.5% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.58.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.16. The company had a trading volume of 197,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $56.08 and a 12-month high of $114.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.34.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

