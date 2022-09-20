Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Sells 480,860 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lowered its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,418,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 480,860 shares during the period. Ameren accounts for 12.7% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $128,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 0.7% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Ameren by 25.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 112.2% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus raised their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

Ameren Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Ameren stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.06. 5,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.35. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

