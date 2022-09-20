Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd reduced its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,066 shares during the quarter. Baidu makes up about 0.8% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $7,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 155.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 469,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,050,000 after acquiring an additional 45,334 shares during the period. Finally, BSN Capital Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BSN Capital Partners Ltd now owns 662,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $98,592,000 after acquiring an additional 37,155 shares during the period. 26.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.92. 58,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,864,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.38. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.62 and a 12 month high of $182.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIDU. Susquehanna cut their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.87.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

