ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Short Interest Update

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after buying an additional 739,380 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,233,000 after buying an additional 509,571 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,976,000 after buying an additional 304,004 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 816.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after buying an additional 261,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $18,574,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MAN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN traded down $2.16 on Tuesday, reaching $69.40. 284,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,740. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $68.83 and a 52-week high of $115.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

