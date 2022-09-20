Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.34 billion-$24.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.36 billion.

Macy’s Trading Down 3.1 %

M traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.46. 244,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,598,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.19%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on M. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Macy’s to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Macy’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,026 shares of company stock worth $1,736,856 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

