Macquarie Begins Coverage on Getty Images (NYSE:GETY)

Analysts at Macquarie started coverage on shares of Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock.
GETY has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Getty Images in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.
Getty Images stock opened at 8.50 on Tuesday. Getty Images has a 1 year low of 8.08 and a 1 year high of 37.88.
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.
