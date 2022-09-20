Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.50. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average is $42.40.
About Lundin Energy AB (publ)
Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 639.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible oil and gas reserves of 799.4 MMboe.
