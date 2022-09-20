LunchMoney Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (LMY)

LunchMoney (LMY) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $118,531.97 and $64.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LunchMoney coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LunchMoney has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005126 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,501.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007610 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00058695 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010440 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005128 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00064805 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005366 BTC.

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LMY is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,797,937 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney.

LunchMoney Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

