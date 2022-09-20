Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $464.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $396.00 to $464.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $403.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $337.08 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.53 and a 200-day moving average of $315.61.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after acquiring an additional 87,610 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,875,000 after purchasing an additional 648,749 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,753,000 after purchasing an additional 505,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,483,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,757,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $479,209,000 after purchasing an additional 124,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

