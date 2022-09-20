LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LTC. TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Capital One Financial started coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised LTC Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on LTC Properties to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised LTC Properties from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Stock Performance

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.02. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at LTC Properties

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.28%.

In other LTC Properties news, Director Timothy Triche sold 1,100 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $47,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LTC Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,457,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,428,000 after acquiring an additional 102,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,741,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,652,000 after purchasing an additional 208,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,012,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,946,000 after purchasing an additional 33,008 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 20.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,037,000 after purchasing an additional 105,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.