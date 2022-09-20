LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) CFO Sells $40,379.50 in Stock

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) CFO James E. Galeese sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $40,379.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,129.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
LSI Industries stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 103,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,314. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $207.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.12. LSI Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.
LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 34,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.
