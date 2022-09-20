LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Purchased by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $7,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $215,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $694,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 38.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 172,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,572,000 after acquiring an additional 47,824 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total transaction of $2,255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,677,860.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total value of $1,593,387.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,761 shares of company stock worth $14,682,118 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.83.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $231.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.84 and a twelve month high of $235.48.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

