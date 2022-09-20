Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Short Interest Update

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the August 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 861,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 47,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,919,791.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,526,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,546,087.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 197,676 shares of company stock valued at $7,780,976 in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,424,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Loews by 2,042.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after acquiring an additional 367,407 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 5,286.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 269,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,468,000 after acquiring an additional 264,481 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,099,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,043,000 after acquiring an additional 263,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 458,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,152,000 after purchasing an additional 258,714 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on L. StockNews.com downgraded Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

L opened at $55.11 on Tuesday. Loews has a 52 week low of $51.35 and a 52 week high of $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

