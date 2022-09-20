Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Lessened by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 0.9% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $420.38. 48,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,118. The company has a market cap of $111.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

