Locafy Limited’s (NASDAQ:LCFY) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Locafy’s (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 21st. Locafy had issued 1,454,546 shares in its IPO on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $6,007,275 based on an initial share price of $4.13. After the end of Locafy’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Locafy Trading Down 26.8 %

Shares of LCFY stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Locafy has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Locafy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Locafy stock. Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new position in Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Locafy comprises about 0.3% of Wolfswood Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Locafy Company Profile

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners.

