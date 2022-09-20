LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $200.00 million-$212.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.11 million.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LifeVantage in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company.
LifeVantage Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of LFVN stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,573. The company has a market cap of $47.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $7.70.
LifeVantage Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LifeVantage during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. 27.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About LifeVantage
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
Featured Articles
