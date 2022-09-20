LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $200.00 million-$212.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.11 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LifeVantage in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of LFVN stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,573. The company has a market cap of $47.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

LifeVantage Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LifeVantage during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. 27.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LifeVantage

(Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.