Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 225,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,340,000 after acquiring an additional 63,735 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 44.1% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 344.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 24,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 19,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

LBRDK traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,538. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $89.61 and a 52 week high of $179.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.73 and its 200-day moving average is $119.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.38 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.25.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

