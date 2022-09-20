Lethean (LTHN) Reaches Market Cap of $107,985.22

Lethean (LTHN) traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Lethean has a market cap of $107,985.22 and approximately $23.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lethean has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,848.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00025120 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00153137 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00276903 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.04 or 0.00748321 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00593903 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lethean Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services.Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

