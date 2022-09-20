Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 348 ($4.20).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LGEN shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 343 ($4.14) to GBX 345 ($4.17) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Legal & General Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 325 ($3.93) to GBX 365 ($4.41) in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.99) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Transactions at Legal & General Group

In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 245 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of £2,342.20 ($2,830.11). In other news, insider Ric Lewis bought 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.21) per share, with a total value of £3,061.66 ($3,699.44). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 245 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £2,342.20 ($2,830.11). Insiders have bought a total of 13,028 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,268 in the last ninety days.

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 262.75 ($3.17) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £15.69 billion and a PE ratio of 770.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of GBX 225.49 ($2.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 309.90 ($3.74). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 260.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 257.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.44 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

