LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €118.00 by Berenberg Bank

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €118.00 ($120.41) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 76.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEG. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($93.88) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €93.00 ($94.90) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

LEG Immobilien stock traded down €0.54 ($0.55) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €66.74 ($68.10). 118,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($100.51). The company has a fifty day moving average of €80.26 and a 200-day moving average of €90.81.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

