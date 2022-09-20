Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.64

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 2530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SWIM shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Latham Group from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Latham Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Latham Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Latham Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.64.

Latham Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $541.09 million, a P/E ratio of -35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Latham Group

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.64 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 67,844 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 37,096 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Latham Group by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 26,594 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,327,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,290,000 after acquiring an additional 521,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Articles

