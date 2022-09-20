Largo (TSE:LGO) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Largo (TSE:LGO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a C$10.70 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Largo in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of TSE:LGO opened at C$7.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$508.55 million and a P/E ratio of 15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. Largo has a 12-month low of C$7.00 and a 12-month high of C$18.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.11.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

