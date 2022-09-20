Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 771,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $262,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at $7,994,761.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,281 shares of company stock valued at $995,921. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 57.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE LPI traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.42. The stock had a trading volume of 633,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,624. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 3.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.65. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.