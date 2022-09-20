Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) VP Sells $11,963.38 in Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) VP Roger Holliday sold 2,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $11,963.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 116,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roger Holliday also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lantronix alerts:

On Friday, September 16th, Roger Holliday sold 2,314 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $12,102.22.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Roger Holliday sold 2,246 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $12,644.98.

On Monday, September 12th, Roger Holliday sold 2,246 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $12,847.12.

On Friday, September 9th, Roger Holliday sold 2,246 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $13,071.72.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Roger Holliday sold 2,246 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $13,139.10.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Roger Holliday sold 2,446 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $15,140.74.

On Monday, August 29th, Roger Holliday sold 2,447 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $15,929.97.

Lantronix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.15. 238,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $180.96 million, a P/E ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 2.30. Lantronix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantronix

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Lantronix by 95.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.