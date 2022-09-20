Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Sets New 12-Month Low at $585.60

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 585.60 ($7.08) and last traded at GBX 592.57 ($7.16), with a volume of 1783365 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 612.60 ($7.40).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on LAND shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 830 ($10.03) to GBX 780 ($9.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Land Securities Group to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 675 ($8.16) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.87) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 806 ($9.74).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Land Securities Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 523.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 681.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 721.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Land Securities Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a GBX 8.60 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

In related news, insider Mark Allan acquired 14,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 678 ($8.19) per share, with a total value of £99,476.16 ($120,198.36).

About Land Securities Group

(Get Rating)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Recommended Stories

