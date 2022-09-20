Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,301 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,759 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $9,595,113,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,644,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,616,517,000 after acquiring an additional 301,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $148.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.29 and a 12-month high of $361.03.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $58,105.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,426.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,259 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

