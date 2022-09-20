Lake Street Financial LLC Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 30.0% in the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 64.1% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 10.4% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,659,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,922,000 after acquiring an additional 610,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 36,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $95.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $109.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $279.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Redburn Partners downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.