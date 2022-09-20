Lake Street Financial LLC Lowers Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank increased its position in FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $314.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.57.

FDX opened at $162.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

