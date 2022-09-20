Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 97,969 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 79,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 548.6% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 285,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,707,000 after purchasing an additional 241,564 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR opened at $68.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

