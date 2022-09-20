Lake Street Financial LLC Buys 15,748 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 629.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,748 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 14,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 64,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $115.22 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.80 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.76 and a 200-day moving average of $114.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.51.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATO. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.