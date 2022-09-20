Lake Street Financial LLC Buys 102 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,835,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 43,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 252,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,755,000 after buying an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.68 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.48 and a 52 week high of $116.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.06.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

