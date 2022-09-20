Lake Street Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $314.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

