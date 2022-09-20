Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,943 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,416,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,482 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 454.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,964,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PECO opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.75. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.32.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.0933 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 386.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PECO shares. Compass Point reduced their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Further Reading

