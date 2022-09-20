Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.9% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $245,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $97,886,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $288.65 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $307.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.21.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

