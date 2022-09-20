Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.02% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FTSD opened at $90.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.45. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $95.37.

