Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 953 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448,815 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,804,000 after buying an additional 758,824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average is $39.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

