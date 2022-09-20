Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,261 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,877 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $119.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

