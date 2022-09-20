Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 17,853 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,853 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,467.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average is $43.22. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13.

