Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KOJAF. SEB Equities cut shares of Kojamo Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €19.00 ($19.39) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kojamo Oyj from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kojamo Oyj from €25.00 ($25.51) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Kojamo Oyj Stock Performance

KOJAF stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62. Kojamo Oyj has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

About Kojamo Oyj

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 36,897 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

