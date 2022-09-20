Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.98

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 37895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Separately, Citigroup cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.63.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.20). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 22.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

