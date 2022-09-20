KingDeFi Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (KRW)

KingDeFi (KRW) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. KingDeFi has a total market cap of $7.72 million and $285,025.00 worth of KingDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KingDeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KingDeFi has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00121815 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002327 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.19 or 0.00877556 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
KingDeFi Profile
KingDeFi’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling KingDeFi
