KingDeFi Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (KRW)

KingDeFi (KRW) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. KingDeFi has a total market cap of $7.72 million and $285,025.00 worth of KingDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KingDeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KingDeFi has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00121815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.19 or 0.00877556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

