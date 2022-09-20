King DAG (KDAG) Market Capitalization Tops $9.11 Million

King DAG (KDAG) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. King DAG has a market capitalization of $9.11 million and approximately $43,371.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, King DAG has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get King DAG alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00122194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.39 or 0.00881947 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG’s launch date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

King DAG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.