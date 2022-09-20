Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Increased by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,894 shares during the quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,675,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,367,000 after purchasing an additional 160,397 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

NYSE:KMB opened at $122.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

