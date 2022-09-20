Ki (XKI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $15.30 Million

Ki (XKI) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 20th. Ki has a market cap of $15.30 million and approximately $14,467.00 worth of Ki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ki has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Ki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00121815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.19 or 0.00877556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Ki’s genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Ki’s total supply is 947,624,753 coins and its circulating supply is 198,348,213 coins. Ki’s official Twitter account is @Ki_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ki is foundation.ki/en. The Reddit community for Ki is https://reddit.com/r/Ki_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ki Foundation’s mission is about bridging the gap between CeFi and DeFi. This bridge is built through an ecosystem of real-life businesses, creating value and pouring it back to the Ki ecosystem through one single asset: The $XKI. The first go-to-market project of Ki is Klub, a private investment platform helping high-earning individuals to spend, store and invest their capital.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

