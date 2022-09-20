KeyCorp Trims Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Target Price to $71.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of HLIO opened at $52.57 on Friday. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.44 and a fifty-two week high of $114.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.25. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $241.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 2,754.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after buying an additional 203,964 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 584,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,499,000 after purchasing an additional 109,853 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $7,632,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,123,000 after purchasing an additional 94,638 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 77,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

