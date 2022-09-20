Key Colony Management LLC Has $17.02 Million Stock Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Key Colony Management LLC increased its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Encore Capital Group comprises about 16.8% of Key Colony Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Key Colony Management LLC owned about 1.21% of Encore Capital Group worth $17,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000.

ECPG opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.72. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

