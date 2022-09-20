Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.81.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $10,634,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,253,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,470,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 129,797 shares of company stock worth $4,895,432 and sold 316,000 shares worth $12,102,475. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.