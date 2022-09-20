Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $38.38

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.38, but opened at $39.34. Kenon shares last traded at $39.34, with a volume of 80 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Kenon during the first quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenon during the 1st quarter worth $800,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Kenon by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kenon by 353.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 65,783 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Kenon by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 6.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.

